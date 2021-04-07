CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Jeannette, Local TV, Locust Street, Shooting, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jeannette.

READ MORE: Dog Named Peyton Manning Saved From Jaws Of Black Bear By Pastor In Westmoreland County

The shooting happened Wednesday on the 100 block of Locust Street, officials said. The call came in around 5:50 p.m.

READ MORE: WWII Vet Celebrates 103rd Birthday With Bash At South Fayette Retirement Community

The condition of the victims was not available.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Woman Sentenced To Prison For Coercing Church Ministry Members Into Forced Labor

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.