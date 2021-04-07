By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jeannette.
The shooting happened Wednesday on the 100 block of Locust Street, officials said. The call came in around 5:50 p.m.
The condition of the victims was not available.
