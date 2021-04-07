By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are launching a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall Shadeland neighborhood.READ MORE: Truck Driver In Butler Co. Narrowly Avoids Death After 39,000-Pound Steel Coil Crashes Through Cab
Police were called for an unresponsive man in the 2800 block of McDowell Street after midnight Wednesday.READ MORE: UPMC And Penguins Team Up For Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Up Clinic
The medical examiner says 44-year-old James Jones had been shot. The medical examiner has not released the cause and manner of death, but police say they’re investigating it as a homicide.MORE NEWS: Investigators: Woman Stabbed To Death During Facebook Marketplace Sale In Cambria County
There’s been no word on any suspects at this time.