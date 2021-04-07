PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have not received your stimulus payment, hang on.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that another 25 million payments are being disbursed.

More than 156 million payments have already been made since President Joe Biden signed his American Rescue Plan four weeks ago, but millions more are still waiting.

“Just today, my husband and I did receive our stimulus payments by direct deposit. You might be able to tell we are on Social Security,” said Mary Bach of Murrysville.

Bach, who chairs the Consumer Issues Task Force for the Pennsylvania AARP, says many older Americans are just now getting their stimulus payments.

“Patience is definitely a virtue this time,” she added.

Twenty-three million of the 25 million payments processed this week are going to Social Security recipients, including disability recipients. These are generally made through direct deposit.

“When working with other agencies like the Social Security Administration, we had to wait to get the data from them,” said Rafael Tulino, an IRS spokesperson.

Another one million payments are going to those eligible for more money based on their just-filed 2020 tax returns, with another one million stimulus payments going to those for whom the IRS had no previous record until a 2020 return was filed.

“The bottom line is that if we don’t have information from a taxpayer because a return is not filed, we’re going to need that tax return,” Tulino told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

Among those still waiting are veterans who don’t file tax returns but receive benefits from the VA. Those stimulus payments will go out on April 14.

While most Americans have bank accounts for direct deposits and checks, one other group is eligible for payments — homeless people.

“The IRS is definitely doing what we can to reach out to those who are unbanked, to those who are homeless, to those who don’t necessarily have access to bank accounts and those kinds of things,” said Tulino.

If you think you are eligible for a stimulus check and don’t receive a payment in the next few weeks, click here or here for more.

You can always claim your missing stimulus payment when you file your 2021 tax return next year.