CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 28 positive tests was a single-day high.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh says that a single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases on-campus was set on Friday.

READ MORE: Driver Flown To Hospital Following Crash Into Jersey Barrier

According to the university, 28 students tested positive on Friday.

READ MORE: Fire Marshal: Penn Hills Fire That Left One Man Burned Was Set Intentionally

There are currently 94 students in isolation at the moment.

The Oakland campus is still under a shelter-in-place order, with exceptions only for going to class or to eat – or other essential reasons.

MORE NEWS: Child In New Hampshire's Quick Decision Saves West Virginia Child Trapped Under ATV

Pitt said it is continuing to ask the state for vaccines and may have an update later this week.