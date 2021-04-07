By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh says that a single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases on-campus was set on Friday.READ MORE: Driver Flown To Hospital Following Crash Into Jersey Barrier
According to the university, 28 students tested positive on Friday.READ MORE: Fire Marshal: Penn Hills Fire That Left One Man Burned Was Set Intentionally
There are currently 94 students in isolation at the moment.
The Oakland campus is still under a shelter-in-place order, with exceptions only for going to class or to eat – or other essential reasons.MORE NEWS: Child In New Hampshire's Quick Decision Saves West Virginia Child Trapped Under ATV
Pitt said it is continuing to ask the state for vaccines and may have an update later this week.