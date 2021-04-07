By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council has voted to amend the city’s eviction moratorium.READ MORE: One Adult And Six Children Displaced Due To House Fire In Derry Borough
The vote provided “clarification” for landlords and make it enforceable.READ MORE: State Working To Break Barriers For People Struggling To Access Coronavirus Vaccine
The changes make clear who can be evicted and will reduce fines for landlords who break the law.
That change will decrease the fine from $10,000 to $1,000.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Could Be Earliest Pittsburgh Reaches 80 Degrees In Nearly A Decade
The law still would ban landlords from evicting tenants who can’t pay their rent due to pandemic-related job losses.