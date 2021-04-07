By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County has closed down 3 B’s Action Park in South Park due to an incident of vandalism.

The park is for skateboarders, rollerbladers and bikers.

Allegheny County is not releasing any details on what type of vandalism occurred.

South Park's 3 B’s Action Park is currently closed due to vandalism. Provided no more incidents occur the facility will reopen Monday, April 12th. To learn more about 3 B's Action Park, visit https://t.co/0MOZxIoj5r pic.twitter.com/KglEyIsO7N — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 7, 2021 READ MORE: Air Pollution Watch Issued For Mon Valley

KDKA’s Jessica Guay saw graffiti, including profanities, on the side and back of a ramp.

South Park's 3 B’s Action Park (for boards/bikes/blades) is closed until April 12. Allegheny County said it’s closed due to vandalism. There is some graffiti visible, including profanities written on the side and back of the blue ramp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/U7Yk4G2yBR — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) April 7, 2021

They say the park will reopen next Monday, April 12, barring any other incidents.