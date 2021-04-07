CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The park will reopen next Monday, April 12, barring any other incidents.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County has closed down 3 B’s Action Park in South Park due to an incident of vandalism.

The park is for skateboarders, rollerbladers and bikers.

Allegheny County is not releasing any details on what type of vandalism occurred.

KDKA’s Jessica Guay saw graffiti, including profanities, on the side and back of a ramp.

