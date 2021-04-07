By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was flown to a hospital after he slammed into a jersey barrier on Toll Road 66.READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Sets Single-Day Record Of Positive COVID-19 Cases On Campus
According to police, the man suffered a medical issue and lost control of the car.READ MORE: Fire Marshal: Penn Hills Fire That Left One Man Burned Was Set Intentionally
The crash happened as he approached a toll booth near the interchange with Route 136 in Hempfield Township.MORE NEWS: Child In New Hampshire's Quick Decision Saves West Virginia Child Trapped Under ATV
His condition is unknown.