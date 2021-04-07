CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Jersey barrier on Toll Road 66.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was flown to a hospital after he slammed into a jersey barrier on Toll Road 66.

According to police, the man suffered a medical issue and lost control of the car.

The crash happened as he approached a toll booth near the interchange with Route 136 in Hempfield Township.

His condition is unknown.