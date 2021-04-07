By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHICAGO (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman will spend the next 12 years in prison for forcing members of her church to work certain jobs.READ MORE: Dog Named Peyton Manning Saved From Jaws Of Black Bear By Pastor In Westmoreland County
Prosecutors say 57-year-old Tracie Dickey also pocketed members’ money and directed them to defraud various hotels.READ MORE: WWII Vet Celebrates 103rd Birthday With Bash At South Fayette Retirement Community
A federal judge in Chicago sentenced her on Monday.MORE NEWS: 2 Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Jeannette
Dickey was a self-appointed bishop of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries, an organization she founded and proclaimed to offer faith-based services in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.