SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s not every day you turn 103, and one South Fayette World War II veteran says when you lead a good life, good things are sure to come.

With bagpipes and balloons, Guthrie “Getto” Taboni completes his 103rd trip around the sun. But he’s not surprised.

“I live a clean life. I don’t drink — well, water. They make me,” he says.

And his signature red punch — non-alcoholic of course.

Meet WWII vet Guthrie “Getto” Taboni celebrating his 103rd birthday today at Chartiers Bend Retirement Community. Getto says the secret to longevity is “church and clean living.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zo8c9BAg1g — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 7, 2021

Getto is happy to spend his birthday and golden years at Chartiers Bend Retirement Community.

“It’s an honor. It’s an honor. How many people do it? They don’t,” he says.

This year’s been tough on so many people, especially Getto.

“I was happily married. My wife just died six months ago. And I love her and I think of the best things of life,” he says.

Viola, his wife of 53 years, celebrates this milestone in spirit.

“I loved her. I always will. And I’ll never remarry. Course at my age, who would want me?” he says.

Clearly, an awful lot of people think Getto’s great. They lined the halls for him, bringing cake, presents and an engraved pocket watch. It’s a whole lot of fuss for a not-so-fussy guy.

“I enjoy my life and I enjoy it the way it is,” he says.

Local politicians showed up at Getto’s party too, including state Senator Camera Bartolotta, who read an official birthday proclamation, stopping by on her way to Harrisburg.

“Ten years. I would like to live another 10. And see what develops in this world,” he says.