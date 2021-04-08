By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a stabbing in Wilkinsburg that left one man dead.READ MORE: Moon Township Police Warn Residents Of Check Fraud And Mail Theft
According to county police, just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, county police were sent to the 1400 block of Penn Avenue for reports of a stabbing.
Once on the scene, police found a man who had been stabbed in the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Northview Heights
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.MORE NEWS: Money And Revenge: Four Adults And One Teenager Charged In Murders
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details