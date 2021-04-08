CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say criminals target mailboxes and steal outgoing checks.
Filed Under:Check Fraud, Local TV, Mail Fraud, Moon Township, Moon Township Police, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Moon Township Police say they have seen a surge in check fraud cases stemming from mail theft.

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Northview Heights

According to police, these scammers target mailboxes with the flag up and will steal any checks that are in the mailbox.

READ MORE: Money And Revenge: Four Adults And One Teenager Charged In Murders

Once they take the checks, they’ll then use the routing number and checking account numbers to print their own checks or alter the original checks, and then cash them.

Police say this isn’t limited to just residential mailboxes but business mailboxes, as well.

MORE NEWS: One Person Killed In Stabbing In Wilkinsburg

They caution people to not put valuable outgoing mail in personal or business mailboxes and go directly to the post office instead.