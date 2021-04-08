By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Moon Township Police say they have seen a surge in check fraud cases stemming from mail theft.
According to police, these scammers target mailboxes with the flag up and will steal any checks that are in the mailbox.
Once they take the checks, they’ll then use the routing number and checking account numbers to print their own checks or alter the original checks, and then cash them.
Police say this isn't limited to just residential mailboxes but business mailboxes, as well.
They caution people to not put valuable outgoing mail in personal or business mailboxes and go directly to the post office instead.