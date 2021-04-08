By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say an off-duty officer shot and injured a loose pit bull after it attacked his dog Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Middletown Road just after 6:30 a.m.
According to police, the off-duty officer was walking his dog when the pit bull attacked. The officer yelled at the pit bull to stay back, but it continued to be aggressive, so police say the officer shot the dog in the paw.
Animal Care and Control talked to the owner, who police say didn't have the proper permit or shots for the dog. Multiple citations will be filed.
Police say the officer and his dog weren’t injured.