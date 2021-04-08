By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it could be a record-setting opening day for Pittsburgh today.

I am forecasting a high of 81 degrees and the record high for today is 82 degrees.

Yesterday we were just two degrees shy of tying the record.

The warm air will be in place through Saturday with cooler air moving back in on Sunday.

When it comes to rain, there is once again a small passing shower chance for the afternoon. The better chance for rain occurs overnight tonight. That is where a couple of rounds of light rain and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm will roll through our area.

Rain totals should be light at around a quarter of an inch or less for most.

Once rain arrives tonight there will continue to be a scattered rain chance through Sunday. Peak rain chances will come Saturday evening and through the morning on Sunday. Sunday also has the best chance for us to see additional afternoon to evening rain.

The reason for the rain will be a complex upper low that will slowly track to the east over the next couple of days. We will see a couple of waves of rain as the upper low and associated secondary low tracks near our area.

At this point, severe weather chances should stay well south of our region with us seeing just a limited storm chance. Rain totals also aren’t expected to be very high. I would say most communities will see less than a half-inch of rain from now through Sunday.

Looking ahead, the average high for this time of the year is just 59 degrees, and we will see temperatures snap back to near the 60-degree mark heading into next week.

Sunday should be damp with light rain falling through the day. High temperatures should be just over 60.

I have low rain chances on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Finally, the coldest day of the next week is expected to occur on Wednesday with highs possibly not hitting 50 degrees.

