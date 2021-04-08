By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state is launching a new unemployment compensation system to replace the current one, which has been described as “held together with bubble gum and rubber bands.”

The Department of Labor and Industry says the new system will launch on June 8, and will also handle programs like pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and extended benefits.

It comes after the pandemic created a year of frustration over long waits, system crashes and confusing processes.

The department says the new system is more aligned with the user interface of modern websites, making it more intuitive to use than the current obsolete 40-year-old mainframe legacy system. More information and self-serve options aim to reduce the need for people to call in for help with their claims.

“The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information, and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff, and third-party administrators,” said Acting Labor Secretary Jennifer Berrier in a press release

“The pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job.”

