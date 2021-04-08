By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – VA Pittsburgh is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, their spouses and their caregivers, even if they're not enrolled in VA health care.
The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System said Thursday that the expansion is possible after President Joe Biden signed the SAVES LIVES Act into law at the end of March, expanding the Department of Veteran Affairs' legal authority to get COVID-19 vaccines to veterans.
Vaccines for those not enrolled in VA can get walk-in appointments at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s University Drive campus from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday except on federal holidays. They can also call their local outpatient clinic to learn how to schedule an appointment.
No formal documentation is required.
More information about can be found on VA Pittsburgh’s Facebook page.