By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 593 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 433 are confirmed and 160 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 96 years with a median age of 29 years.
According to the Health Department, the majority of new deaths were imported by the state's system. They range from March 30 to April 7.
Out of the newly reported deaths, one person was in their 30s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was in their 90s.
There have been 6,162 total hospitalizations and 89,545 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,807.
