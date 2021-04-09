By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The two forest fires in Ohiopyle State Park have been extinguished.

Multiple fire departments worked throughout the night to put out the flames that broke out in separate areas of the park.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, crews were called to the scene in Fayette County around 5:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Christina Novak, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, told the PG that the fires started at opposite ends of the park.

One fire is near Dunbar Road and the second is covering more than 200 acres in the Victoria Flats area of Rock Spring Road.

In a post on Facebook, Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said:

“Hoping all of those volunteer firefighters are kept safe tonight while battling the wildfires in Ohiopyle State Park. Let’s all send positive thoughts & prayers their way. We need this storm to roll through soon too. It’s going to be a long night.”

No injuries or property damage has been reported so far.

