By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Department of Health is urging people who have made appointments at multiple clinics in an attempt to get vaccinated as soon as possible to cancel unneeded duplicates.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says when people don’t cancel duplicate COVID-19 vaccine appointments, it creates the opportunity for the vaccine to go waste instead of into the arm of another Pennsylvanian.

Vaccine dose waste is less than 0.1%, the Health Department says, but missed appointments are thought to be a cause of some waste.

The Department of Health says when there were leftover doses and no-shows, providers would call people on their waiting lists. But now many vaccine providers have exhausted their waiting lists.

“Throughout this pandemic, Pennsylvanians have shown their commitment to working together,” said Beam in a press release.

“As we work to vaccinate all those who wish to be vaccinated, we ask people to give a courtesy call to cancel unneeded appointments with other providers with whom they previously scheduled appointments. This will allow us to ensure that each shot is put into the arm of a person.”

By April 19, all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to get the vaccine.