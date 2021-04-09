Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Pooka & Pickles

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Pickles and Pooka, or as they’re lovingly known here as “Pookles,” are a bonded pair of rabbits who came to Animal Friends after their owner could no longer care for them. Pooka, the lop-eared bunny, is the shy one of the duo while Pickles is very curious and likes to explore his surroundings. They are both happy bunnies who love to snuggle with each other, and when it’s time for a snack or mealtime, they’ll let you know by running circles around your feet!

To find out more about how to adopt Pooka, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Pickles, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Chico & Boomer

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Chico is a very handsome little man who needs an adult-only home. He lived with another smaller dog, but is afraid of larger dogs.

Chico can be snippy with unknown or new people, until he knows you. He would love a quiet home with someone home most of time.

Chico is not completely housebroken, but if taken out often and on schedule does pretty good. For more info contact shelter.