By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLYMER BOROUGH (KDKA) — State police are on alert after a little girl reported a strange encounter with a man while she waited at her school bus stop on Friday morning in Indiana County.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Penn Street in Clymer Borough.

According to state police, the girl was waiting for her bus when a larger-sized, dark gray SUV slowed down and the man driving asked her if she wanted some candy through the open driver’s side window.

The girl ran away and reported the incident to her mom.

They told police they last saw the van headed north on State Route 403, then it turned right onto Wilson Street.

The girl describes the driver as a heavy-set white man with short white hair. He is between 60-70 years of age. He never got out of the van during the encounter.

Anyone with information on the man or the vehicle involved is being urged to call state police in Indiana County at 724-357-1960.