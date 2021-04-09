CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fleet Feet, Liberty Mile, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Summer Races

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fleet Feet Liberty Mile will be returning to Pittsburgh this summer.

READ MORE: Newborns At AHN Celebrate Pirates Home Opener With Buccos Gear

The nighttime race will be in person on July 23.

READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Approves $500,000 Grant For Renovation Of Big Tom's Barbershop

Runners will race from Penn Avenue in the Cultural District, turn onto 11th Street, and then to Liberty Avenue for the final stretch.

Organizers say they’re working with UPMC to make sure all COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

MORE NEWS: Ohio Officer Who Stuffed Snow In Man's Mouth During Arrest Resigns

More information along with registration can be found on the Liberty Mile website.