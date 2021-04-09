By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fleet Feet Liberty Mile will be returning to Pittsburgh this summer.
The nighttime race will be in person on July 23.
Runners will race from Penn Avenue in the Cultural District, turn onto 11th Street, and then to Liberty Avenue for the final stretch.
Organizers say they're working with UPMC to make sure all COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.
More information along with registration can be found on the Liberty Mile website.