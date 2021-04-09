By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Have you ever wanted to make your own NASA helicopter?
Well, now you can! In honor of NASA attempting the first-ever powered, controlled flight on another planet, the agency is allowing everyone to share in the historic moment.
You can make your own paper version of Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter attempting to make the flight on Sunday.
"These tests will set the stage for future missions to include advanced robotic flying vehicles, collect high-resolution images from the air and survey sites that are difficult for rovers to reach," NASA said in a release.
