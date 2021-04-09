By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Law enforcement says officials responded to the 2700 block of Stafford Street, where they found a man shot in the head.
He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.