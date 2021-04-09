By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New Castle Police say the district attorney has ruled the death of a 22-year-old as justifiable homicide.
Police say just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, they were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Neshannock Avenue.
Before they got there, they say Darius Ramsey had been taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say officers were able to get video of the incident and conducted witness interviews. Based on the investigation, police say the district attorney ruled the shooting to be a justifiable homicide.
The other man identified was taken into custody and put in the Lawrence County Jail on gun-related charges.