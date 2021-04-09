By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You may know Peyton Manning, the legendary former NFL quarterback, but it’s also a local dog.READ MORE: Long-Time Pirates Usher Phil Coyne, Who Worked Over 6,000 Games, Passes Away At Age 102
Peyton is recovering after a run-in with a bear.
Tim Stradling’s nine-year-old Maltese Terrier “Peyton Manning” sadly lost his leg after being attacked by a bear in his yard.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Nearly 600 New Cases, 10 Additional Deaths
The attack happened near Armbrust Wesleyan Chuch in Mt. Pleasant on Monday night.
However, after hearing about the attack, Peyton Manning – the quarterback – called Stradling to check up on the dog that shares his name.
According to a report in the Trib, Manning and Stradling talked for about ten minutes.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Manning then promised he’d send a gift to the Stradling family.