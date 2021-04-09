CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium reptile specialists identify the animal as a Black Rat Snake, which is a native species.
Filed Under:Frick Park, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Snakes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a large snake is on the loose in Frick Park.

According to city officials, someone reported seeing the snake along a trail in the park. At the time, they said it did not appear to be a species native to Western Pennsylvania.

“He said he saw what appeared to be a large snake that seemed like it’s not from this area,” said Maurice Matthews with Public Safety.

Public Safety officials say the person who saw the snake provided this photo to them.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Reptile specialists at Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium are now consulting on this case and say the animal is likely a Black Rat Snake, which is actually native to our area and beneficial to the environment. It’s not venomous and primarily eats rodents.

“Snakes are more afraid of us so if you do happen to see one you can step to the side and wait until it crawls through,” said Matthews.

Pittsburgh Park Rangers and Animal Care and Control officers have been notified and are actively on the lookout for the serpent. Police officers with Zone 4 are also on alert.

While out covering the story in Frick Park on Thursday afternoon, our KDKA crew spotted this large snake in a wooded area and snapped some photos. We have no confirmation yet if this might be the snake reported to city officials.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Experts are warning the public that if you should see a large snake like these ones – stay away and call police immediately.

Police are also thanking Pittsburghers for both their interest and helping to identify the visitor to Frick Park.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.