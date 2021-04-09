By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, yesterday’s high temperature hit 82 degrees, tying the record high for the day that was set all the way back in 1875.

Interestingly enough, the record was older than things like the phone and the lightbulb. While temperatures today will remain above average, we should be several degrees below record-setting levels with highs in the mid-70s.

The set-up today is similar to what it was yesterday, with an upper low slowly moving east northeast through Iowa. The outer band of this system extends through Michigan and then down into western Pennsylvania and through West Virginia. Lightning is being detected in parts of Western Virginia with storms rapidly weakening. This band should give Pittsburgh the best chance for rain today and will be moving away by late morning.

I still cannot rule out an isolated afternoon shower or two but the rain chance will be lower.

With rain around this morning and our ‘core’ (I use 850mb temps to determine this) temperature being slightly cooler today than it was yesterday, highs today won’t be record-setting.

We will still be well above the seasonal average of 59 degrees though with highs in the mid-70s.

Morning skies should be mostly cloudy with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for this afternoon.

The weather should be fantastic as school is getting out so I expect area parks to be packed.

Heading into the weekend, most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry with another round of rain expected to move through during the evening hours of Saturday.

I fully expect the morning hours along with most of the afternoon, if not all, to be dry.

Rain chances are really highest from sundown on Saturday to sunup on Sunday. Cloudy skies and drizzle are expected to stick around though for the rest of Sunday.

