MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Monroeville Police Department to host a satellite license to carry event today.

This follows last month’s record-setting event in Forward Township.

A record number of Pennsylvanians are buying guns this year, and with that comes the demand for license to carry permits.

Today’s event takes place at the Monroeville Municipal Building from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

If you’re going to attend the event, you’ll need to bring a completed application, a drivers license or state-issued photo ID, and $20 in cash.

You’ll also be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing protocols.

At the satellite event held last month in Forward Township, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says it processed nearly 650 applications, which was a daily record.

Days after that event, KDKA’s John Shumway asked Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus about possible criticism of the Sheriff’s Office for holding these events and making it easier for people to have guns.

“We do hear that, but I mean, that’s part of our function at the Sheriff’s Office. You know, under the Second Amendment, people that are qualified to have the right to carry a concealed firearm or open carry,” Chief Deputy Kraus said.

According to the State Police’s Instant Check System, which is used to verify someone’s legal status to get a license or a firearm, more than 427,000 background checks were conducted in the first three months of this year.

That exceeds the previous record of 420,000 background checks, which was set in the final three months of last year.

At today’s event, the Sheriff’s Office says that only Allegheny County residents are eligible to participate.

They will not accept applications from any non-county residents.

In addition to the license to carry permit event being held, you can also drop off your unused and expired medications at today’s event.

Glass bottles, liquids, syringes, inhalers, insulin, or creams will not be accepted.