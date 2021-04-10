By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 372 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 350 are confirmed and 22 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from six months to 93 years with a median age of 35 years.
The dates of death range from December 14, 2020 through April 7, 2021, and three of the deaths having happened in April. Three of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility. The COVID-19 related deaths include one person in their 60s, two people in their 80s and three people in their 90s.
There have been 6,175 total hospitalizations and 89,917 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,813.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: