BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for making threats to a judge was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals when he fired at them as they tried to arrest him.
The shooting occurred Friday morning at a home in Bethel Township, though it wasn't immediately clear if that's where the man lived or if anyone else was in the residence when the shooting occurred.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released.
Authorities say the man fired at least one shot at members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, and at least one team member returned fire.
