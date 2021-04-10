CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, as the statewide death toll surpassed 2,740 since the start of the pandemic.
The latest virus-related deaths included a 74-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 62-year old woman from Ohio County, a 65-year old woman from Taylor County, a 66-year old woman from Kanawha County and a 73-year old woman from Harrison County, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
"In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends," said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.
West Virginia has reported at least 145,754 COVID-19 cases and at least 2,742 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
West Virginians can register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
