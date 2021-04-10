ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in a Pennsylvania city, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
A security officer for Station Medical Center told WJAC-TV that four cars came off the track in downtown Altoona at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.READ MORE: Hundreds Wait In Line To Get License To Carry Permits In Monroeville
The officer said the Norfolk Southern train was hauling coal, and the track needed repairs.READ MORE: County Fire Marshal Investigating Lea's Floral Shop Fire In East McKeesport
The president of Altoona firefighters local 299, Patrick Miller, told WTAJ-TV that there were no concerns about hazardous material.MORE NEWS: Two People Injured At Seven Springs Pond Skim Event
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)