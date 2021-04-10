By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Firefighters were dispatched to Lea's Floral Shop in East McKeesport just before 12:30 on Saturday.
The fire began in the shop and spread to one apartment.
The owner tells KDKA a neighbor had alerted them to the fire.
According to firefighters, everyone inside of the shop and the apartment were able to get out safely but unfortunately, a cat died.
The county fire marshal is investigating the cause.
More details tonight on KDKA News.