A fire broke out at Lea's Floral Shop in East McKeesport on Saturday afternoon.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Firefighters were dispatched to Lea’s Floral Shop in East McKeesport just before 12:30 on Saturday.

The fire began in the shop and spread to one apartment.

The owner tells KDKA a neighbor had alerted them to the fire.

According to firefighters, everyone inside of the shop and the apartment were able to get out safely but unfortunately, a cat died.

(Photo Credit: Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1)

The county fire marshal is investigating the cause.

