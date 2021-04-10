CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Crews managed to successfully contain the fire by around 3:45 p.m.
Filed Under:Local News, Memory Lane, Pittsburgh News, Two-Alarm Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews successfully put out a two-alarm fire that led to extensive damage to a row house on Memory Lane.

Initial calls about the fire on the 900 block of Memory Lane came in around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch told KDKA that a person reportedly jumped out of a window during the fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety later tweeted that they transported a resident to the hospital for an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted at 3:42 p.m. that the fire was under control, and that “proper fire construction on the shared walls” prevented the fire from spreading from the affected residence.