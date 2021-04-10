By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews successfully put out a two-alarm fire that led to extensive damage to a row house on Memory Lane.
Initial calls about the fire on the 900 block of Memory Lane came in around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
Dispatch told KDKA that a person reportedly jumped out of a window during the fire.
Pittsburgh Public Safety later tweeted that they transported a resident to the hospital for an ankle injury.
UPDATE:
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 10, 2021
Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted at 3:42 p.m. that the fire was under control, and that “proper fire construction on the shared walls” prevented the fire from spreading from the affected residence.