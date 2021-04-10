CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
44 students tested positive since Tuesday, and the five-day average of new cases has dropped from 12.2% to 11.8%.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shelter-in-place order at the University of Pittsburgh appears to be paying off.

New COVID-19 cases at the Oakland campus are beginning to decline.

105 students are currently in isolation.

Since Tuesday, six new faculty or staff members have tested positive for the virus.