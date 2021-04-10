CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Bryan Shaw!
By: KDKA-TV's Bryan Shaw

By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be hot again today with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

The record high temperature for today is 82 degrees.

That was set in 1978 and tied in 2011.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Conditions will be dry for most of the day, until around midnight where scattered rain showers and thunder showers move in.

This will cool us off for the second half of the weekend.

We fall to the 60’s on Sunday and those temperatures will last through Tuesday, but that is still above average for this time of year.

Spotty rain is possible Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A better chance for rain comes on Wednesday and Thursday as we also drop into the 50’s. We will see a slight rebound back warmer temperatures into to the 60’s on Friday.

