MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in McKeesport.
Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in front of a building in the Harrison Village housing complex around 10:15 on Saturday night.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information with this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
