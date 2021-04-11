By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week is “Black Maternal Health Week” which is a week dedicated to new and expectant mothers.READ MORE: 40th Street Bridge Lane Restrictions Go Into Place This Week
Today, dozens of women gathered on the North Shore for a photoshoot with the goal of creating awareness of the health issues facing all expectant women, especially Black women.READ MORE: Local Providers Committed To Distributing Johnson And Johnson Vaccine Despite Reports Of Shortages
Studies show that Black women die at an exponentially higher rate during pregnancy and childbirth.
“Black women, especially, are dying two-to-three times more so than white women,” said one of the organizers. “It’s a national crisis, an overcomplicated issue, but we have the resources and the technology to solve it.”MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Game Commission Approves 2-Week Deer Season, Ban Rifles From Turkey Hunts
The organizers of the event said that their goal isn’t just to raise awareness – but to save lives.