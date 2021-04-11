By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEWARK, NJ (KDKA) – The Penguins have announced that forward Teddy Blueger has been activated from injured reserve while forward Brandon Tanev has been placed on long-term injured reserve.
Blueger has been out of the lineup for the past 12 games with an upper-body injury. Prior to being hurt, Blueger had been on pace for a career season, with 11 assists being just two shy of his career-high of 13.
Meanwhile, the Penguins also placed Brandon Tanev on the long-term injured reserve list retroactive to April 3.
Tanev had played two games before being taken out of the lineup again following an April 3 matchup against the Bruins. He was considered week-to-week prior to this announcement.
The Penguins also have re-assigned forward Drew O'Connor to the taxi squad and forward Josh Currie from the taxi squad to the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Tonight, the Penguins will complete a six-game road trip – facing off against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 in Newark.