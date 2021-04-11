By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — At Saturday’s Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting, it was announced that people can now use digital licenses for hunting and furtaking instead of having to carry some paper licenses.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission specified that there will still be no digital documentation for harvest tags.

“Harvest tags will continue to be issued in physical form on durable stock. No electronic versions of these documents will be issued or authorized for use, and durable-stock harvest tags still need to be carried in the field when hunting in big-game seasons or trapping seasons when harvest tags are used,” the commission said. “But for other hunting and trapping opportunities, eLicenses now are a permitted substitute for hunters and trappers to carry in the field.”

This decision follows the recent release of the HuntFishPA online system where licenses can be pulled up on a mobile device.

More information about the digital licenses can be found on the game commission’s website.