By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to launch a massive funeral assistance program to help families of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from the Coronavirus.READ MORE: Two Men Assaulted In Carrick Home Invasion, Police Investigating
The program will launch tomorrow and will offer to reimburse Americans up to $9,000 per funeral of a Coronavirus victim.
Households that have lost more than one family member to COVID-19 can receive up to $35,000.READ MORE: Allegheny Co. Police Investigating McKeesport Shooting
The deaths in question would have had to occur after January 20, 2020 and be attributable to COVID-19.
Applicants will have to supply paperwork on funeral costs as well as cause of death.MORE NEWS: Beloved Family-Owned Flower Shop Says They Will 'Re-Bloom' After Fire
For more information ab out the assistance program, click here.