By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been sent to the hospital with burn injuries after an underground explosion occurred Sunday morning.
Police say the man was working in a manhole in the 2800 block of New Beaver Avenue when the explosion happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
When police and medics transported the victim, he was in stable condition and was showing awareness of his surroundings.
The cause of the explosion is not known at this time.
