By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash has occurred on I-376 westbound has shut down all lanes.

According to 511PA, the crash occurred near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit 74.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the accident.

