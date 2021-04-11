By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash has occurred on I-376 westbound has shut down all lanes.
According to 511PA, the crash occurred near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit 74.
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the accident.
