By: Bryant Reed

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – On Sunday night, a little girl was back home after needing emergency surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on her brain.

On Sunday afternoon, an entire community rallied around her to become the backbone of her recovery.

Outside of Zoey’s home, a parade to support her through a difficult time was held.

“Up until last June, July super happy, super healthy kid, and she just stopped eating, didn’t want to drink, and we went through a lot of different tests, a lot of different hospital visits trying to figure out what was going on, and in August, she was diagnosed with Anaplastic Ependymoma,” said Ashley Bair, Zoey’s mom.

The disease that now 4-year-old Zoe was diagnosed with is a cancerous tumor that formed in her brain, requiring emergency surgery to save her life.

“Through that, she lost her ability to walk, talk, all motor functions, so we’ve had a long road,” Ashley said.

However, you can tell she’s overcome her struggles and is back to running around like a normal, 4-year-old girl.

She’s had the support of her friends, family, and as a matter of fact, all of North Fayette Township.

They came out to cheer on her recovery on Sunday, which marked the second installment of her Make-A-Wish surprise. It also included a Disney-themed movie room.

“It makes your heart warm, it’s just amazing that everyone is coming together for Zoey, she deserves this,” said Cheryl DiSanti of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Since her treatment, Zoe has been able to ring the bell – she finished her chemotherapy but the road ahead is still unclear.

She’s facing physical therapy, speech therapy, and a long-term process to return to her vibrant self.

“This is a day-by-day thing, you can’t look too far in the future, you get through that day, then you get through the next day, small, bite-sized pieces is how you get through this journey,” said James Bair, Zoe’s dad.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day and today feels great,” said Ashley.

Zoe’s mom says throughout the entire process, the family has always had help and encouragement.

She said for anybody else going through this, it’s important to know you aren’t alone.