By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIOPYLE, Pa. (KDKA) — More details have been released on how much damage two forest fires did at Ohiopyle State Park last week.READ MORE: Forest Fires Burn Nearly 500 Acres At Ohiopyle State Park
The two forest fires started late on Thursday, April 8 and were not contained until early Friday morning, April 9.
A fire along South Dunbar Road burned more than 250 acres of state game land.
The second also burned more than 200 acres at the opposite end of the park near Victoria Flats and Rock Spring roads.
Dry weather and strong winds are being blamed for fueling the fires.
There is still no word on what started the fires.