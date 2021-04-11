By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to reports, the Penguins have acquired forward Jeff Carter from the Los Angeles Kings.

According to Bob McKenzie, the Kings are retaining a portion of Carter’s salary and the Penguins are sending “a couple of conditional draft picks” back to Los Angeles.

Rob Rossi, Penguins reporter from The Athletic confirmed McKenzie’s report.

Can confirm C Jeff Carter heading to Penguins, and Kings will retain salary. Carter has 1 year left on deal.

Can confirm C Jeff Carter heading to Penguins, and Kings will retain salary. Carter has 1 year left on deal.

TSN's Bob McKenzie first to report. — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 12, 2021

Rossi also added that the official trade call has not happened but Los Angeles retaining salary has been agreed to with “more parts were being worked out.”

The 36-year-old forward has scored 8 goals and added 11 assists in 40 games this season.

Carter and Penguins General Manager have a history, having won a Stanley Cup together with the Kings in 2012.

