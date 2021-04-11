PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in an 8-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Keller bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run.
The 25-year-old struck out seven and walked just one as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.
Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings all drove in two runs during Pittsburgh's seven-run outburst in the second against Davies.
