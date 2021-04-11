CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighters held a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Fire Fighters shared photos of the clinic held at their union hall on social media.

The clinic was hosted along with Hilltop Pharmacy.

State representative Tim O’Neal was thanked by the firefighters for stopping in at the clinic to see how things were going.