By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighters held a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Fire Fighters shared photos of the clinic held at their union hall on social media.
At our union hall today we wrapped up another second dose vaccine clinic with Hilltop Pharmacy. Thanks to State Rep @toneal70 for stopping by to see how things were going! pic.twitter.com/XyXSPZ25Wp
— Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 10, 2021
The clinic was hosted along with Hilltop Pharmacy.
State representative Tim O’Neal was thanked by the firefighters for stopping in at the clinic to see how things were going.