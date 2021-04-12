By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf says all adult Pennsylvanians who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to schedule an appointment starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13.

The new timeline is a week earlier than the state’s original date of April 19 for moving into Phase 2.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is citing an ongoing appointment availability in many parts of the state despite the opening of Phase 1C today and Phase 1B last week.

In a news release, Gov. Tom Wolf said, “We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased. Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”

As vaccine eligibility opens to all adults, state health officials say they will also be continuing initiatives to get vulnerable seniors and minority communities vaccinated against the virus.

More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department. To date, Pennsylvania providers say they have administered more than 6 million vaccines.

