By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another big day for vaccine eligibility across the state of Pennsylvania and this comes at a crucial time.
Both local and state daily Coronavirus case counts are showing an uptick and right here in Allegheny County, leaders say we are in a fourth wave.
Today, the state’s Phase 1C category opens to essential workers in a number of categories.
This newest phase includes workers in food service, media, legal services, federal workers, and those in state and local government, among others.
The full list of those eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1C includes:
- Transportation and logistics
- Water and wastewater
- Food service
- Housing construction
- Finance, including bank tellers
- Information technology
- Communications
- Energy, including nuclear reactors
- Legal services
- Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff
- Media
- Public safety
- Public health workers
On April 19, all Pennsylvanians will qualify for the vaccine.
To find out when you are eligible to a receive the vaccine, use the Your Turn tool on the state's website.
